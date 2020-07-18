Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,160,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $165.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.