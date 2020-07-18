Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 831 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 258,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $133.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.