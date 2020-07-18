Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 7,123 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $14,881,000. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Facebook by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.10.

Shares of FB opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $686.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.