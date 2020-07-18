Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 64,204 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 64,204 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 49,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,901,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 72,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.