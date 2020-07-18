Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 5,811 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

