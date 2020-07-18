Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 576 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $81.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.