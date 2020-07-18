Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 436 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

NYSE:CI opened at $179.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total value of $442,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $14,267,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $31,370,660.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

