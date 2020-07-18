Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 408 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,576.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,448.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,364.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,034.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

