Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 329 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

