Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,055 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 183.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $354.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $357.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.12 and a 200-day moving average of $292.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

