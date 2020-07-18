Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $93.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

