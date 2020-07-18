Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.5% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

