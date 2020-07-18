Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 250 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.93. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

