Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000.

OTIS opened at $58.55 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 30.49.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Argus started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

