Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $136.90 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.