Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,242,000 after purchasing an additional 326,316 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,141,000 after buying an additional 240,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.94.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $153.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

