Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,237 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $308.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.