Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $1.12 Million in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Argus assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.