Trust Co. of Vermont Has $970,000 Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ABB were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 174,042 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

ABB stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

