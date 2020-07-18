Trust Co. of Vermont Has $934,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $859,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

