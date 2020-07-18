Trust Co. of Vermont Has $909,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.65.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $176.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

