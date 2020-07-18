Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,129,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,484,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after purchasing an additional 472,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,325,000 after buying an additional 457,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,326,000 after buying an additional 382,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $101.05 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

