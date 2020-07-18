Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $83.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

