Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Target were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

