Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.60 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.85.

Shares of GD opened at $148.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

