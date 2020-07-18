Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,612 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

