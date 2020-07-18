Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,307 shares of company stock worth $1,019,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $106.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.01.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

