Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 250.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

