Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,570. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

