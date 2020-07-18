Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,589.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,515.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,036.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,577.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,448.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,366.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

