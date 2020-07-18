Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 972 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Unilever were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UN shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

UN opened at $54.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

