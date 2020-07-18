Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 1,110 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $124.36 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

