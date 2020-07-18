Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Margaret Tooth Sells 500 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $23,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 750 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $25,605.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Margaret Tooth sold 1,750 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $51,712.50.

Shares of TRUP opened at $49.45 on Friday. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Trupanion by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 379,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

