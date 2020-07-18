Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf Sells 17,000 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $825,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Tricia Plouf sold 17,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $721,310.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tricia Plouf sold 956 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $31,576.68.

On Friday, May 22nd, Tricia Plouf sold 7,044 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $218,364.00.

Trupanion stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -989.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion Inc has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trupanion by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

