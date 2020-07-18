Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

TBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Triumph Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $595.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 32,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $752,320.00. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

