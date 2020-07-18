TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 51,205 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 51,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $3,213,625.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,313.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $1,445,340.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Martin Babinec sold 42,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $2,522,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,324,180.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $1,302,600.00.

NYSE TNET opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.91. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TriNet Group by 86.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

