Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on August 20th

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 129.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMT opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.65. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

TRMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

