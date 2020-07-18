TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.00. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.42.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at $334,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $26,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $68,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,700 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 485.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

