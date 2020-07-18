TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $476.00.

TDG opened at $432.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.15 and a 200 day moving average of $463.86. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Graff bought 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $448.07 per share, with a total value of $276,907.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 111,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $350.80 per share, with a total value of $39,010,714.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 and have sold 46,048 shares worth $20,632,706. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

