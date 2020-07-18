Traders Purchase Large Volume of J.Jill Call Options (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,084 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,759% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

NYSE JILL opened at $0.72 on Friday. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 447.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 229.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in J.Jill by 22.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 56,239 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.