Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:CHAD)

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,055 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,114% compared to the average daily volume of 138 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHAD opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

