Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,202 call options on the company. This is an increase of 750% compared to the average daily volume of 259 call options.

Shares of AEE opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ameren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.