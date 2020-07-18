Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,638 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 15,717% compared to the typical volume of 23 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered AC Immune from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 21.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $549.60 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.51.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AC Immune by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in AC Immune by 206.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

