TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.98. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 271,200 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.35. On average, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

