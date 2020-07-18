Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Track Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRCK) was up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 1,688 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Get Track Group alerts:

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Track Group had a negative return on equity of 551.34% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; and develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company's products and services include a portfolio of hardware and software applications, including ReliAlert XC3, a GPS device that enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders through a patented on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; and TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Track Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Track Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.