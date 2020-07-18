Total (NYSE:TOT) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE TOT opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Total has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Total will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 15,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,017.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 102,549 shares of company stock worth $652,127.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Total by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Total by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.