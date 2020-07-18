Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 30,000 Shares

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TOL stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

