Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TLSA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLSA opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.