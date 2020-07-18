Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
TLSA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.
Shares of NASDAQ TLSA opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.
