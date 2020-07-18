TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Announces Earnings Results

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TIX had a negative return on equity of 162.22% and a negative net margin of 34.17%.

Shares of TIXC stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. TIX has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get TIX alerts:

TIX Company Profile

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.