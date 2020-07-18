TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Announces Earnings Results

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TIX had a negative return on equity of 162.22% and a negative net margin of 34.17%.
Shares of TIXC stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. TIX has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.
TIX Company Profile
