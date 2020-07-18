Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

TVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.45.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.18. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a positive return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $337.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $287,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

